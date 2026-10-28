India overcome Zimbabwe in 3rd WODI, seal series 3-0: Stats

India's bowlers were equally impressive, with Vaishnavi Sharma taking her maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs.

She finished with figures of 5/39, while Sayali Satghare and Kranti Gaud picked up two wickets each.

Zimbabwe were bundled out for just 131 runs in 39.5 overs, failing to build any significant partnerships against India's disciplined bowling attack.

Modester Mupachikwa (37) and Josephine Nkomo (35) were Zimbabwe's top scorers.