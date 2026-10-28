India overcome Zimbabwe in 3rd WODI, seal series 3-0: Stats
What's the story
India Women chased down a modest target of 132 runs with eight wickets in hand, completing a clean sweep over Zimbabwe on Wednesday. Vaishnavi Sharma's five-wicket haul helped India bowl Zimbabwe out for 131 in 39.5 overs. In response, Pratika Rawal and Shafali Verma helped India win by 8 wickets. Both players smashed respective unbeaten fifties. Here's more.
Bowling performance
Vaishnavi Sharma shines with maiden ODI 5-wicket haul
India's bowlers were equally impressive, with Vaishnavi Sharma taking her maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs.
She finished with figures of 5/39, while Sayali Satghare and Kranti Gaud picked up two wickets each.
Zimbabwe were bundled out for just 131 runs in 39.5 overs, failing to build any significant partnerships against India's disciplined bowling attack.
Modester Mupachikwa (37) and Josephine Nkomo (35) were Zimbabwe's top scorers.
Knocks
Rawal and Shafali propel India to victory
Shafali's explosive innings of 51 runs off just 26 balls included eight boundaries. She was well supported by Rawal, who remained unbeaten on 59.
The duo helped India chase down the target in just 17 overs.
Earlier, Yastika Bhatia bagged a duck whereas Harleen Deol coming in at number three, scored just 19 runs.
Nomvelo Sibanda and Loryn Phiri were Zimbabwe's wicket-takers.
Tour summary
India complete clean sweep over Zimbabwe
The win in the third Women's ODI wrapped up a successful home assignment for India, who had also won the WT20I series before continuing their dominance in the 50-over format.
This was the first bilateral series between both sides in women's cricket.
Zimbabwe ended their tour without a single win across formats, while India got valuable match time for their players and highlighted Vaishnavi's bowling and Rawal's consistency as key positives from this WODI series.
Vaishnavi
Vaishnavi races to 9 WODI scalps
Vaishnavi clocker her third outing in the format for India Women.
Her WODI debut came earlier this year against Australia in Hobart.
In her second WODI, India's previous encounter against Zimbabwe, the spinner shone with figures of 4/39.
With a fifer, Vaishnavi now has nine wickets at an average of 12.44. Her economy rate is under 5 (4.66).
Do you know?
First Indian to take a fifer against Zimbabwe in WODIs
According to Cricinfo, Vaishnavi became the first Indian to take a fifer against Zimbabwe in WODIs. The previous best returns by an Indian in this regard were 4/23 by Shree Charani in the first WODI of this series.
Rawal
Rawal records her 10th fifty, surpasses 1,000 home WODI runs
Rawal, who made a brilliant 100* in the series opener, slammed a 67-ball 61 in the 2nd clash.
And now, she hit a solid 59*.
In 30 WODI games, she owns 1,409 runs at an average of 54.19 (SR: 84.72).
Besides her three hundreds, Rawal has slammed 10 fifties.
Across 18 home WODIs, Rawal has amassed 1,040 runs at 69.33, as per Cricinfo.
She clocked her 10th fifty-plus score in home WODIs (100s: 3, 50s: 7).
Shafali
Seventh Women's ODI fifty for Shafali
Shafali, who slammed a 33-ball 64* in the opener, recorded her seventh Women's ODI fifty.
Across 35 matches, she owns 868 runs at 27.12.
As many as 329 of her runs have come in home WODIs. She averages 32.9 from 12 matches (50s: 2).
Shafali made the record for India's second-fastest WODI fifty, off 26 balls. She equaled Richa Ghosh with this record.