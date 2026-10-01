Decoding Indian batters who belong to the 12,000-run club (ODIs)

Rohit struck 101 runs off 75 balls, smashing 10 fours and six sixes.

With this, the veteran opener raced to a tally of 12,028 runs from 290 ODIs (282 innings) at 49.09.

Rohit smashed his 35th century in ODIs. He also has another 62 fifties under his belt.

In the 2nd ODI, Rohit and Shubman Gill added a record 255-run opening stand.