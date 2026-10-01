Decoding Indian batters who belong to the 12,000-run club (ODIs)
What's the story
Rohit Sharma struck a brilliant 101 in India's record chase of 406 in the 2nd ODI against West Indies on September 30 in Guwahati. Rohit, who has aced the ODI format, completed a milestone of 12,000 runs with his 73rd of the contest. With this, he became the third Indian batter and 7th overall to surpass 12,000 runs. We decode Indian batters who belong to the 12,000-run club.
#1
Rohit Sharma - 12,028 runs
Rohit struck 101 runs off 75 balls, smashing 10 fours and six sixes.
With this, the veteran opener raced to a tally of 12,028 runs from 290 ODIs (282 innings) at 49.09.
Rohit smashed his 35th century in ODIs. He also has another 62 fifties under his belt.
In the 2nd ODI, Rohit and Shubman Gill added a record 255-run opening stand.
#2
Virat Kohli - 15,109 runs
In the 1st ODI of the three-match series against West Indies, talisman Virat Kohli hit a remarkable 139* to help India seal the deal.
During the course of his knock, Kohli became just the 2nd batter in ODIs to get past 15,000 runs.
From 316 matches (304 innings), Kohli has amassed 15,109 runs at 59.01.
He owns 55 hundreds and 79 fifties.
#3
Sachin Tendulkar - 18,426 runs
Legend Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in ODIs.
Sachin bowed out from ODIs in March 2012 after having made his debut in 1989.
He appeared in a record 463 matches and from 452 innings he amassed 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83.
Sachin clocked 49 hundreds and 96 fifties in his illustrious ODI career.