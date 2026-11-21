Following the successful surgery, Kane took to social media to express his feelings about the injury.

"The highs and lows of life! Obviously very disappointed to get this injury but as always it's an opportunity to show resilience and improvement going into 2027."

He added that he would be back fresh and ready for the business end of the season.

"I'll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season! Tough times don't last, tough people do" - my guy @Edelman11 told me this one! Thank you for all the messages! Alles gut!"