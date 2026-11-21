Bayern Munich's Harry Kane undergoes successful surgery on ankle ligament
What's the story
Bayern Munich striker and England captain, Harry Kane, has successfully undergone surgery on a torn ligament in his left ankle. The injury was sustained during Friday's Bundesliga match against FC Cologne. Despite the success of the operation, Bayern Munich had earlier confirmed that the 33-year-old player will be sidelined for several months due to this injury.
Resilience
Kane takes to social media
Following the successful surgery, Kane took to social media to express his feelings about the injury.
"The highs and lows of life! Obviously very disappointed to get this injury but as always it's an opportunity to show resilience and improvement going into 2027."
He added that he would be back fresh and ready for the business end of the season.
"I'll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season! Tough times don't last, tough people do" - my guy @Edelman11 told me this one! Thank you for all the messages! Alles gut!"
Recovery timeline
Kane's injury and its impact on Bayern Munich
Kane's injury occurred when he was tackled by Cologne defender Joel Schmied in the penalty area.
Despite getting back on his feet and continuing for a while, it became clear that he couldn't go on. He was replaced by Tom Bischof after just 20 minutes of play.
A three-month recovery period would see Kane miss 11 Bundesliga games, a DFB-Pokal round of 16 tie against Hertha Berlin, and all four remaining Champions League league phase matches for Bayern Munich.
Career highlights
Kane's exceptional form for Bayern Munich
Since joining Bayern Munich from Tottenham three years ago, Kane has scored an incredible 156 goals in 163 appearances across all competitions.
He signed a new deal with the Bundesliga giants until June 2029 earlier this month.
Despite his recent injury setback, Kane remains committed to his club and country as he looks forward to making a comeback in due course.
Twitter Post
Kane!
The highs and lows of life! Obviously very disappointed to get this injury but as always it’s an opportunity to show resilience and improvement going into 2027. I’ll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season!— Harry Kane (@HKane) November 21, 2026
“Tough times don’t last, tough people do” - my… pic.twitter.com/AdH5UFTnnB