IPL 2021 (second phase): Analysis of Mumbai Indians

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 16, 2021, 08:00 am

Arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will clash on September 19

The remainder of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season kick-starts on September 19 in the UAE. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Notably, the Rohit Sharma-led side chased down a record 219 in their last encounter against the Yellow Army. Here, we analyze their performance in the season.

Run

A look at their run so far

Mumbai Indians had lost their tournament opener to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. They staged a comeback, winning back-to-back games against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. Mumbai then lost the next couple of games to Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. They defeated Rajasthan Royals and CSK thereafter. Notably, MI smashed 138 runs in the last 10 overs while chasing 219 against CSK.

Information

MI occupy the fourth spot with eight points

Mumbai occupy the fourth spot on the standings with eight points. They have won four and lost three games till now. MI have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.062. The likes of DC (first), CSK (second), and RCB (third) are above Mumbai.

Chances

The defending champions will likely bounce back

In 2020, Mumbai became the second side to defend the IPL title. They were a cut above the rest throughout the tournament. This hasn't been the story in the ongoing season as MI haven't shown similar consistency. However, they are likely to make a turnaround on the UAE tracks. MI are still one of the top-contenders for the title this time too.

Performers

Here are the top performers

Skipper Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing season so far. He has amassed 250 runs from seven matches at an average of 35.71. The tally includes just one 50+ score. In the bowling segment, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar was impressive in the first half. He made the most of the Indian decks, having taken 11 wickets at just 18.36.

Information

The MI squad doesn't have any additions

Unlike the other franchises, Mumbai haven't sought any replacement for the second half of the IPL 2021. They have enough ammunition for the season with top-notch players in every segment. Nevertheless, the MI team management doesn't believe in tinkering with the squad much.