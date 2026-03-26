IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad set to open with Sanju Samson

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to revamp their batting order for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has confirmed that he will be opening the innings with Sanju Samson, who was traded in by the Yellow Army. Gaikwad spoke on the sidelines of the Captains' Day. The decision comes after a disappointing 2025 season in which CSK had to make multiple changes in their batting line-up.

Team changes Solid batting line-up The 2025 season saw CSK part ways with players like Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, and Deepak Hooda. The side will continue to back young talents Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis. Both these players performed well for the team last year, adding an aggressive touch to the game. While Brevis is likely to keep his middle-order spot, Mhatre may drop down to No. 3 to make the Samson-Gaikwad opening pair work.

Expert opinion Ashwin's take on opening pair Ravichandran Ashwin﻿, the former CSK spinner, had earlier expressed his desire to see Samson and Gaikwad open the innings in IPL 2026. He praised their pedigree and quality runs, saying, "For me, I would love to see both of them go hammer and tongs at the opening slot." Ashwin highlighted their different strengths as an advantage for the team.

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