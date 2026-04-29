IPL 2026: Can GT break RCB's winning streak in Ahmedabad?

Gujarat Titans will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Thursday, April 30, 2026. The game will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While GT are looking for a much-needed win, RCB will aim to maintain their winning momentum. Both teams have played eight games this season, with GT clinching four and RCB prevailing six times. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report and other details The Ahmedabad pitch usually favors high-scoring matches, especially if a red-soil pitch is used. However, if a black-soil pitch is used, it could turn out to be a low-scoring affair. Given RCB's strong batting lineup, GT wouldn't mind playing on a black-soil pitch. Meanwhile, the match will begin at 7:30pm IST and will be broadcast on JioStar Network channels. It can also be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Team performance GT's reliance on key players GT have struggled for consistency this season. Their batting line-up heavily relies on Sai Sudharsan, captain Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler. However, the team's middle-order has yet to fire. This could be a potential weakness against RCB's all-round bowling attack. In the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada has been impressive with his opening spells.

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Team strength RCB's dominant form and past performance against GT Defending champions RCB have been in top form. Their bowling attack, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, has been a major threat to opponents. RCB's batting has also been impressive this season, with most of their batsmen boasting a strike rate of over 160. Virat Kohli is the team's highest run-scorer. As prominent GT bowlers like Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna have struggled in recent games, RCB batters will back themselves to dominate another game.

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Match history Head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, RCB and GT have faced each other seven times, with the former leading 4-3. In their last meeting, which took place last week, Sai Sudharsan's century helped the Titans post a competitive 205/3 in their 20 overs. However, RCB chased it down with ease, led by Virat Kohli's brilliant knock of 81 off 44 balls and Devdutt Padikkal's quickfire 55 off just 27 balls.

Line-ups A look at the probable playing XIIs RCB (Probable XII): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar. GT (Probable XII): Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar.