IPL 2026: These player battles can headline RR-MI contest

Rajasthan Royals will take on Mumbai Indians in their next 2026 Indian Premier League assignment. The match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on April 7. While RR have won both their games so far, MI have recorded a win and a defeat apiece. Meanwhile, here we look at the key player battles that can headline the upcoming contest.

#1 Rohit Sharma vs Jofra Archer Though Rohit Sharma was among the runs in MI's first two matches this season, he has struggled against ace RR pacer Jofra Archer in the past. As per ESPNcricinfo, Archer has trapped Rohit three times across eight innings in T20 cricket. Meanwhile, Rohit has managed just a run-a-ball 34 in this battle at a paltry average of 11.33.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav vs Ravi Bishnoi Fresh from a fifty from his last game, Suryakumar Yadav would want to create an impact against RR as well. However, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who claimed four wickets in his last outing, can challenge the batter in the middle overs. Though SKY has scored 86 IPL runs against Bishnoi at a strike rate of 162.26, the latter has dismissed him thrice across nine innings.

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