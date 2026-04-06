IPL 2026: These player battles can headline RR-MI contest
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals will take on Mumbai Indians in their next 2026 Indian Premier League assignment. The match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on April 7. While RR have won both their games so far, MI have recorded a win and a defeat apiece. Meanwhile, here we look at the key player battles that can headline the upcoming contest.
#1
Rohit Sharma vs Jofra Archer
Though Rohit Sharma was among the runs in MI's first two matches this season, he has struggled against ace RR pacer Jofra Archer in the past. As per ESPNcricinfo, Archer has trapped Rohit three times across eight innings in T20 cricket. Meanwhile, Rohit has managed just a run-a-ball 34 in this battle at a paltry average of 11.33.
#2
Suryakumar Yadav vs Ravi Bishnoi
Fresh from a fifty from his last game, Suryakumar Yadav would want to create an impact against RR as well. However, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who claimed four wickets in his last outing, can challenge the batter in the middle overs. Though SKY has scored 86 IPL runs against Bishnoi at a strike rate of 162.26, the latter has dismissed him thrice across nine innings.
#3
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Jasprit Bumrah
15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi powered the Royals with fiery starts in the team's first two games. To contain the dashing opener, Jasprit Bumrah might just bowl the opening over of the game. The MI pacer boasts a powerplay economy of 6.5 since the start of 2024 (T20 cricket). This tally includes 25 wickets at 24.72. Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi has been striking at 213.37 in the IPL.