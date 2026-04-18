IPL 2026: Formidable PBKS face struggling LSG in Mullanpur

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to extend their unbeaten streak in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season when they take on a struggling Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) side. The match is scheduled to take place at Mullanpur's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. PBKS have been in stellar form, winning four out of five matches so far. Meanwhile, LSG are reeling from back-to-back losses. They overall own just two wins from five games.

Details Pitch report and other details The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium generally favours the batters owing to the track's true bounce. However, fast bowlers can get some assistance with the new ball. Dew is all but likely to play a part in the match. Meanwhile, the match, which will begin at 7:30pm IST, will be broadcast on JioStar Network Channels and live-streamed on JioHotstar (App & Website).

Team strength PBKS have been on a winning streak Led by Shreyas Iyer, PBKS have been on a roll, owing to their strong batting displays and clinical chases. The team has won nine out of their last 11 matches while chasing since the start of the 2025 season. Each of the team's top-three batters - Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Cooper Connolly - has also been among the runs. Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen have been the stand-out performers in the bowling department.

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Team woes LSG's recent struggles and Pant's injury concerns On the other hand, LSG are struggling big time as the team's batting unit has yet to fire on all cylinders. The uncertainty over skipper Rishabh Pant's fitness after his elbow injury during a match against RCB further complicates matters for LSG. Nicholas Pooran's form is another massive issue for them. As pace bowling has been their strength so far, the trio of Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, and Mohammed Shami will be required to challenge PBKS's daunting batting line-up.

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Information Here's the head-to-head record In their previous six IPL meetings between the two teams, as per ESPNcricinfo, both LSG and PBKS won three matches each. However, last season saw Punjab Kings winning both encounters.

Line-ups Here are the probable XIIs PBKS (Probable XII): Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal. LSG (Probable XII): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke/Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, George Linde, Mohammed Shami.