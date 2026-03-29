IPL 2026: Patidar praises Virat Kohli after RCB's stunning win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar has heaped praise on star batter Virat Kohli after their emphatic six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2026. The match was played at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, where RCB chased down a target of 202 runs with 26 balls to spare. Kohli's unbeaten knock of 69 runs (38 balls) and Devdutt Padikkal's explosive innings of 61 (26 balls) were instrumental in the team's success.

Praise for Kohli Patidar calls Virat Kohli No. 1 Patidar didn't mince words in his praise for Kohli, calling him the backbone of any chase. He said, "No words can describe Virat Kohli. When he is in, the team is always in the chase. He is the No. 1 batter." The RCB captain also credited both Kohli and Padikkal for laying a solid foundation for their successful chase against SRH.

Teamwork Patidar praises Jacob Duffy's powerplay spell While Kohli's innings stole the spotlight, Patidar stressed on the collective contribution of all players in their victory. He said, "The way boys played, and this was a season opener, everyone chipped in and did the job." A key moment in the match was debutant Jacob Duffy's powerplay spell that left SRH reeling at 29/3. Patidar praised Duffy for his performance and impact on the game.

Advertisement