IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals thrash Mumbai Indians in rain-affected match

Rajasthan Royals thrashed Mumbai Indians in Match 13 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium. The Royals smashed a 150/3 (11 overs) in a rain-affected game that started nearly three hours late. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stood out with blazing knocks. Despite their efforts to go after the RR bowlers, MI managed 123/9 in 11 overs.

Start Blistering start for RR RR had a blistering start after MI skipper Hardik Pandya elected to field. Jaiswal made a statement by smashing Deepak Chahar for 22 runs in the first over. While Sooryavanshi was impressive against Jasprit Bumrah, Jaiswal battered MI's next ploy in Trent Boult. This took RR to 58/0 in just three overs. Although RR lost Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel in successive overs, they catapulted to 89/2 in six overs.

Half-century Jaiswal takes RR to 150 Jaiswal didn't slow down and soon completed his half-century off 23 balls. Finding some support from skipper Riyan Parag in the latter half, Jaiswal found boundaries against Bumrah and Shardul Thakur. He finished with an unbeaten 77 off 32 balls, a knock laced with 10 fours and 4 sixes (SR: 240.62). This propelled the Royals to 150/3.

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Battle Sooryavanshi stuns Bumrah In a historic encounter, RR youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stunned MI ace pacer Bumrah with two successive sixes. The young opener began the much-awaited battle, dubbed as 'Gen Next vs Gen Best,' with an audacious six. Bumrah, who bowled the second over, conceded another six on the fourth ball. Sooryavanshi's explosive innings finally came to an end at 39 off just 14 balls.

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Milestone Jaiswal's 19th fifty-plus score for RR Jaiswal raced to his 19th fifty-plus score, now the joint second-most for RR in the IPL with Ajinkya Rahane. The duo is only behind Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson (25 scores each). Jaiswal, who also has two tons, has raced to 2,336 runs from 70 IPL games at an average of 36.50. His tally includes a strike rate of 153.58.

Information Jaiswal goes big in first over According to Cricbuzz, this was the third instance of Jaiswal smashing 22-plus runs in the first over of an IPL innings. He earlier smashed 22 runs versus Arshdeep Singh last year and 26 runs versus Nitish Rana in 2023.

Information Bumrah goes wicketless again As per the revised conditions, only one bowler was allowed to bowl up to three overs. As expected, MI chose Bumrah, who conceded 32 runs without taking a wicket. It is worth noting that Bumrah is yet to open his account in IPL 2026.

Innings How MI's chase panned out Despite finding some boundaries, MI had a shaky start, with Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav getting single-figure scores. Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, and Nandre Burger struck in the revised Powerplay of 3.2 overs. Meanwhile, Ravi Bishnoi removed Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya in quick succession. Apart from blazing cameos from Naman Dhir and Sherfane Rutherford, MI's batting had nothing much to show.