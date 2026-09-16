Rishabh Pant to lead Rest of India in Irani Cup

The Irani Cup 2026-27 will be played at the same time as the Asian Games and India's ODI series against West Indies.

This means several top players will be unavailable for selection.

Despite these challenges, Pant has been given the responsibility to lead Rest of India in this prestigious tournament.

Notably, Pant didn't find a place in India's 15-member ODI squad for the Windies series.

Dhruv Jurel was named ahead of him with KL Rahul being the vice-captain and the primary wicketkeeper.