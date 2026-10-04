Is Shai Hope the greatest visiting ODI batter in India?
What's the story
West Indies pulled off a stunning run chase to beat India by five wickets in the third and final ODI at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Saturday. Captain Shai Hope led from the front with a brilliant century as his side chased down a daunting target of 352 runs in just 48.2 overs, marking their highest successful run chase in ODI history. On this note, we look at Hope's stunning ODI record on home soil.
Stats
Hope only behind Anwar
Hope ended up scoring a brilliant 162* off 143 balls in the aforementioned game. He hit 17 fours and three sixes.
As per Cricinfo, this is the second-highest ODI score by a batter against India in India.
The West Indies skipper is only behind Pakistan's Saeed Anwar, who made 194 in the 1997 Chennai affair.
Having gunned down 352 runs, WI recorded the third-highest successful chase versus India in India.
ODI average
Best ODI average in India
Hope's 162* also powered him past 1,000 ODI runs on Indian soil.
Across 17 games in the nation, the WI skipper has raced to 1,019 runs at an average of 84.91.
This is the highest average among batters with at least 1,000 runs in the nation.
Shubman Gill (73.4) and South Africa's AB de Villiers (70.31) are the only other players with 63-plus averages in this regard.
Tons
Five tons in the nation
Five of Hope's eight 50-plus ODI scores in India have been converted into tons.
SA's Quinton de Kock (7), de Villiers (7), and WI's Chris Gayle (6) are the only visiting batters with more ODI centuries here.
Four of Hope's tons in India have come against the hosts. Only de Villiers is ahead of him on this list (5).
Information
Hope tops this list as well
Hope played his maiden ODI on Indian soil on October 21, 2018. He is the only visiting batter to complete 1,000 runs in the country in this period. New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell (938 at 72.15) and Australia's David Warner (865 at 50.88) are the others with 800-plus runs in this club.