Is Shai Hope the greatest visiting ODI batter in India?

Hope ended up scoring a brilliant 162* off 143 balls in the aforementioned game. He hit 17 fours and three sixes.

As per Cricinfo, this is the second-highest ODI score by a batter against India in India.

The West Indies skipper is only behind Pakistan's Saeed Anwar, who made 194 in the 1997 Chennai affair.

Having gunned down 352 runs, WI recorded the third-highest successful chase versus India in India.