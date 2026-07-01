Ishan Kishan becomes top-ranked ICC T20I batter, dethrones Abhishek Sharma

Rankings update

Gains for Ireland players

Kishan (876) and Abhishek (869) are separated by just seven rating points in the T20I batters' rankings. Notably, Abhishek held the top spot for nearly 12 months after his blistering knocks in the format. Meanwhile, Ireland's Lorcan Tucker (moved up four places to joint-77th) and Ross Adair (moved up six slots to 84th) have made gains in this category after decent batting performances in Belfast.