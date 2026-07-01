Ishan Kishan becomes top-ranked ICC T20I batter, dethrones Abhishek Sharma
What's the story
Ishan Kishan has ascended to the top of the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings, dethroning his India teammate Abhishek Sharma. Kishan has reached the summit for the first time. This comes after India's recent two-match T20I series against Ireland in Belfast. The hosts won the series 2-0, but Kishan's consistent form earlier this year at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup helped him clinch this position.
World Cup highlights
Kishan's stellar World Cup performance
During the T20 World Cup earlier this year, Kishan scored 317 runs at a strike rate of nearly 200. His impressive performance included a Player of the Match-winning innings against Pakistan in Colombo. The left-handed batter has now joined an elite list of four Indian male players who have held the top position for batters in T20I cricket, including Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.
Rankings update
Gains for Ireland players
Kishan (876) and Abhishek (869) are separated by just seven rating points in the T20I batters' rankings. Notably, Abhishek held the top spot for nearly 12 months after his blistering knocks in the format. Meanwhile, Ireland's Lorcan Tucker (moved up four places to joint-77th) and Ross Adair (moved up six slots to 84th) have made gains in this category after decent batting performances in Belfast.
All-rounders update
Dube, Delany, and Tector shine in all-rounders list
On the T20I bowlers' list, Matthew Humphreys (climbed one place to 25th) has earned a new career-high rating after taking four wickets in the series against India. In the updated rankings for T20I all-rounders, India's Shivam Dube (climbed three places to seventh) and Ireland's Gareth Delany (climbed four slots to 24th) and Harry Tector (climbed eight spots to 38th) have made gains.
Test rankings
Changes in Test rankings
The latest Test rankings also saw some changes. Australia's Travis Head is the new No. 1 Test batter, surpassing England's Harry Brook and Joe Root. Meanwhile, India's Jasprit Bumrah has reclaimed the top spot for Test bowlers. He overtook New Zealand's Matt Henry, who missed the Trent Bridge Test against England. Ben Stokes, who retired midway through the match, climbed two places to finish in third place among Test all-rounders.