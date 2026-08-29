'We do belong here': Namibia skipper after South Africa triumph 

Batting first, hosts Namibia managed 163/9 in 20 overs. Jan Frylinck shone with 60 runs from 38 balls.

In response, the Proteas unit was reduced to 19/2, 39/3 and 86/5, respectively.

Dewald Brevis smashed 75 for the Proteas, but his effort went in vain. South Africa managed 145/9 in 20 overs.