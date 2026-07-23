Shreyas Iyer hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking half-century: Details here
What's the story
India captain Shreyas Iyer has praised 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his stellar performance in the first T20I against Zimbabwe. The young prodigy scored a blistering 50 off just 19 balls, helping India chase down a target of 126 in just over 13 overs. Notably, Sooryavanshi's innings was also his maiden international half-century and he became the youngest player in men's international cricket to score a 50. Here's more.
Captain's praise
Sooryavanshi possesses immense confidence: Iyer
Iyer was all praise for Sooryavanshi after India's victory, saying, "He is fearless, the way he approaches the innings is amazing. He possesses immense confidence when he steps onto the field."
This was Iyer's first win as India's T20I captain after losing all seven matches on tours of Ireland and England.
Career progression
Sooryavanshi shines after 3 low scores in England
Sooryavanshi's international career started on a quiet note during India's tour of England earlier this month.
He was dropped for the final T20I after scores of 14, 13, and 15.
However, his return to Harare Sports Club, where he had scored a 175 off just 80 balls in the Under-19 World Cup final earlier this year, proved to be the perfect stage for him to announce himself on an international level.
Match details
A whirlwind knock from the young prodigy
After taking four deliveries to settle in, Sooryavanshi went on a rampage.
He hit four boundaries and four sixes, decimating Zimbabwe's bowling attack with his fearless strokeplay.
His innings effectively ended the contest inside the powerplay before Richard Ngarava eventually dismissed him one ball after he reached his half-century.
Ishan Kishan (35) and captain Iyer (28 not out) then completed the chase with ease.
Personal milestone
First win for Iyer as T20I captain
The victory also marked a major personal milestone for Iyer, who finally tasted success after a rocky start to his tenure as India's T20I captain.
He celebrated his maiden win in style, praising both his bowlers and batters for executing the team's plans perfectly.
"Exceptional. They were tremendous in their execution. Can't be more happier to get my first win," he said.