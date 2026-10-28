James Anderson to lead Napoli Knights in Italia T10 league

The Italia T10 league is a 10-over-a-side tournament that will be held over 12 days at the Roma Cricket Ground, starting November 18.

It was founded by former professional cricketers Nadeem Shahid and Aamir Akhtar, who also helped set up the Everest Premier League in Nepal.

The tournament will feature high-profile players like Chris Gayle, Shaun Marsh, and Dawid Malan along with members of the Italian national team.