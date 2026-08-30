Will Bumrah, Pandya be available for Team India's upcoming assignments? 

Bumrah is dealing with a left-knee injury that kept him out of the two-Test series in Sri Lanka. Auqib Nabi was named as his replacement.

Despite being seen training at the CoE and slowly regaining strength, there is no fixed timeline for his return.

This approach is part of a broader strategy by selectors to prioritize long-term availability over immediate returns for players like Bumrah.

Notably, the star speedster was last seen during the ODI series against England last month.