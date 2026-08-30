Will Bumrah, Pandya be available for Team India's upcoming assignments?
What's the story
The Indian cricket team is facing a major injury crisis ahead of their upcoming white-ball series against Afghanistan and the West Indies. Two key players, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, are still without a confirmed return date, as per Sports Tak. Both players are currently at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, undergoing rehabilitation programs with other injured teammates.
Recovery journey
Bumrah's knee injury and recovery timeline
Bumrah is dealing with a left-knee injury that kept him out of the two-Test series in Sri Lanka. Auqib Nabi was named as his replacement.
Despite being seen training at the CoE and slowly regaining strength, there is no fixed timeline for his return.
This approach is part of a broader strategy by selectors to prioritize long-term availability over immediate returns for players like Bumrah.
Notably, the star speedster was last seen during the ODI series against England last month.
Fitness issues
Pandya's back spasms and impact on India's squad balance
Pandya has been plagued by chronic back spasms during IPL 2026, which forced him to miss the latter half of Mumbai Indians's campaign.
A quadriceps strain during rehabilitation at CoE further complicated his recovery process.
Despite completing return-to-play protocols with an expected availability from August for white-ball cricket, a calf niggle has interrupted that timeline.
His absence particularly affects India's squad balance in limited-overs cricket as he provides the flexibility to include an extra batter or bowler.
Strategic caution
BCCI reviews fitness testing protocols amid ongoing injury crisis
The ongoing injury crisis has forced the BCCI to review its fitness testing protocols.
The Bronco and 2K runs have replaced the Yo-Yo test, with Sunil Gavaskar questioning the training methods behind these recurring breakdowns.
Given their importance in white-ball cricket, it makes sense for selectors to be cautious about rushing Bumrah and Pandya back into action before the World Cup.