Chris Jordan shines in BBL with 9th T20 four-fer: Stats

Bowling brilliance

Jordan's 4-wicket haul dismantles Renegades

Jordan was the star of the show with his impressive figures of 4/19 in four overs. He also bowled a maiden. He started off by dismissing Josh Brown for a duck and later took out Tim Seifert with a yorker. The double strike derailed Renegades's momentum as they struggled to build partnerships. In the 18th over, Hassan Khan became Jordan's third victim. Fergus O Neill was his 4th wicket in the 20th over.