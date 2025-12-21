Chris Jordan shines in BBL with 9th T20 four-fer: Stats
What's the story
Hobart Hurricanes cruised to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Melbourne Renegades in the 2025-26 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) season. The match took place at Geelong and was dominated by Chris Jordan's brilliant bowling performance and Nikhil Chaudhary's explosive batting display. Jordan's 4/19 helped the Hurricanes restrict Melbourne Renegades to 145/9 in 20 overs. In response, Hobart Hurricanes claimed a 7-wicket win. Here are further details and stats.
Bowling brilliance
Jordan's 4-wicket haul dismantles Renegades
Jordan was the star of the show with his impressive figures of 4/19 in four overs. He also bowled a maiden. He started off by dismissing Josh Brown for a duck and later took out Tim Seifert with a yorker. The double strike derailed Renegades's momentum as they struggled to build partnerships. In the 18th over, Hassan Khan became Jordan's third victim. Fergus O Neill was his 4th wicket in the 20th over.
Wickets
Jordan races to 445 wickets in T20s
Jordan's 4/19 sees him race to 58 wickets in the BBL from 56 matches at 28.87 (ER: 8.80). This was his maiden four-fer in the competition. As per ESPNcricinfo, Jordan has got to a tally of 445 wickets from 422 matches (412 innings). He now owns 9 four-fers in T20s. His economy rate is 8.61.