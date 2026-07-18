Will Justin Langer replace Brendon McCullum as England's red-ball coach?
What's the story
The departure of Brendon McCullum as England's Test head coach has opened a major vacancy in world cricket. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is on the lookout for a new red-ball coach after McCullum's disappointing tenure, which saw England lose the Ashes 4-1 in Australia and suffer eight defeats in their next 12 Tests. The end of this era has led to speculation about potential successors, including former Australian opener Justin Langer.
Coaching background
Justin Langer - Former Australia coach
Langer, who coached Australia from 2018 to 2022, is one of the high-profile candidates for the England coaching role.
Under his leadership, Australia won 15 Tests and retained the Ashes in England in 2019.
He has also coached franchises like Lucknow Super Giants in IPL and has prior playing experience with Middlesex and Somerset.
With Andy Flower ruling himself out for the job, the Australian is reportedly leading the priority race.
Other contenders
Andrew Flintoff - Current England Lions mentor
Former England captain Andrew Flintoff, who is currently with the England Lions and has previously worked with the senior white-ball side, could also be a contender.
His existing relationship with England men's managing director Rob Key makes him a possible internal candidate.
However, any approach would need negotiations as Flintoff recently accepted the role of Sydney Thunder coach in Australia's Big Bash League.
Coaching expertise
Stephen Fleming - Former CSK head coach
Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming, who recently stepped down from Chennai Super Kings after an 18-year association with the IPL franchise, is another name in the mix.
His extensive coaching experience and previous stints as a county player make him a potential candidate.
However, Fleming has publicly stated that he was not approached for the England vacancy at the time of his comments.
Decision made
Andy Flower won't pursue England coaching return
Former England coach Andy Flower has confirmed that he won't be pursuing a return to the position.
He said he was happy with his current coaching commitments, which include roles with London Spirit and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Reports have suggested that the ECB initially considered a broader list of candidates including Kumar Sangakkara, Richard Dawson, Tom Moody, Mike Hesson, and Adi Birrell.
However, no official shortlist or interview process has been publicly confirmed by the ECB yet.