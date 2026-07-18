Will Justin Langer replace Brendon McCullum as England's red-ball coach?

Langer, who coached Australia from 2018 to 2022, is one of the high-profile candidates for the England coaching role.

Under his leadership, Australia won 15 Tests and retained the Ashes in England in 2019.

He has also coached franchises like Lucknow Super Giants in IPL and has prior playing experience with Middlesex and Somerset.

With Andy Flower ruling himself out for the job, the Australian is reportedly leading the priority race.