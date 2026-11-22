Rabada has been nothing short of sensational in Centurion.

As per Cricinfo, he has claimed 59 wickets across nine Tests and 18 innings at this venue.

The ace pacer is currently at par with Dale Steyn in terms of bowlers with the most Test wickets here.

With 54 scalps, Makhaya Ntini is the only other bowler with 35-plus strikes at this ground.