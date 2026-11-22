Kagiso Rabada is joint-highest wicket-taker in Centurion (Tests)
What's the story
The second Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh will be held at Centurion's SuperSport Park, starting on November 23. South Africa won the first Test by nine wickets, but will be without their captain Temba Bavuma due to a calf injury. Aiden Markram will lead the team in his absence. Meanwhile, eyes will be on Kagiso Rabada, who claimed eight wickets in the opening match. Here we look at his returns in Centurion.
Stats
Rabada is at par with Steyn
Rabada has been nothing short of sensational in Centurion.
As per Cricinfo, he has claimed 59 wickets across nine Tests and 18 innings at this venue.
The ace pacer is currently at par with Dale Steyn in terms of bowlers with the most Test wickets here.
With 54 scalps, Makhaya Ntini is the only other bowler with 35-plus strikes at this ground.
Numbers
Four five-wicket hauls in Centurion
Rabada averages a stunning 17.96 in Centurion.
Only Allan Donald (16.25) and Steyn (17.94) have claimed 25-plus at this venue while averaging better than Rabada.
Meanwhile, Ntini, Steyn, and Rabada share the record for the most Test five-wicket hauls here (4).
Having claimed 7/112 in the 2016 affair versus England, Rabada is among just the three bowlers with innings seven-fers here.
SA's Kyle Abbott and Australia's Mitchell Johnson are the others with this feat.
Career
Rabada has 18 Test fifers
Rabada claimed eight wickets in the opening game, including a five-wicket haul.
He equaled Ntini in terms of Test fifers (18).
Only Steyn (26) and Donald (20) have more Test fifers than the duo for SA.
This pacer has now raced to 358 wickets from 76 Tests at a stunning average of 21.94 (4W: 16).
He owns five five-wicket hauls across 10 innings versus Bangladesh. This tally includes 37 wickets at 11.45.