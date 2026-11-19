Rabada put on a sensational display on Day 1 of the game, scalping each of the first five wickets.

The pacer finished with 5/70 from 22 overs as the Tigers were folded for 400.

The hosts then posted a first-innings score of 557 with Rabada smashing a career-best 72 off 93 balls.

In the match's third innings, Rabada trapped three of the top-seven batters to finish with 3/48 from 16 overs.