Johannesburg Test: Rabada claims eight wickets in triumph over Bangladesh
What's the story
South Africa hammered Bangladesh by nine wickets in the opening Test at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. On the final day, they were folded for just 168, leaving the hosts a narrow 11-run target to win. Kagiso Rabada, who claimed a first-innings five-wicket haul, trapped three batters in his second outing. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Spells
A memorable Test for Rabada
Rabada put on a sensational display on Day 1 of the game, scalping each of the first five wickets.
The pacer finished with 5/70 from 22 overs as the Tigers were folded for 400.
The hosts then posted a first-innings score of 557 with Rabada smashing a career-best 72 off 93 balls.
In the match's third innings, Rabada trapped three of the top-seven batters to finish with 3/48 from 16 overs.
Stats
Rabada now has 18 Test fifers
With his five wickets on Day 1, Rabada equaled Makhaya Ntini in terms of Test fifers (18).
Only Dale Steyn (26) and Allan Donald (20) have more Test fifers than the duo for SA, as per Cricinfo.
This pacer has now raced to 358 wickets from 76 Tests at a stunning average of 21.94 (4W: 16).
He owns five five-wicket hauls across 10 innings versus Bangladesh. This tally includes 37 wickets at 11.45.
Information
Over 200 wickets in home Tests
Rabada has completed 216 wickets have come across 40 home Tests at 20.09. 11 of his fifers have come at home. Meanwhile, the star speedster now has 433 wickets in First-Class cricket. From 96 matches (176 innings), he averages around 22. He has 19 four-fers and 21 five-wicket hauls.