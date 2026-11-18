Kagiso Rabada floors Bangladesh with 72 in Johannesburg Test: Stats
What's the story
South Africa claimed a commanding position in the ongoing Test match against Bangladesh at Johannesburg. The hosts posted a first-innings score of 557, giving them a healthy lead of 157 runs over their opponents. Notably, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada shone with the bat for his side. He smashed a career-best 72 off 93 balls. His exploits helped South Africa manage 557/10 in 124.1 overs. Here's more.
Innings breakdown
Rabada thwarts Bangladesh with a quality knock on offer
The South African innings was built on Ryan Rickelton's fourth Test century and a 157-run knock from Marques Ackerman.
Meanwhile, besides Rabada's 72, the likes of Zubayr Hamza (83) and Temba Bavuma (68*) also scored useful runs.
Rabada walked in when Simon Harmer perished.
He added 117 runs alongside Rickelton for the 8th wicket. Another 19 run-stand followed suit with skipper Bavuma.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Rabada with South Africa being 512/9.
Numbers
2nd fifty for South Africa from Rabada's blade
In 76 matches (114 innings), Rabada now owns 1,176 runs at 12.78. He recorded his 2nd fifty besides career-best score.
He also slammed his maiden half-century versus Bangladesh with the other fifty coming against Pakistan.
As per Cricinfo, in 40 home matches (57 innings), Rabada owns 622 runs at 13.82 (50s: 1).
Overall in First-Class cricket, the fiery pacer has scored 1,400 runs from 96 matches (136 innings) at 12-plus. It was his 2nd FC fifty.