In 76 matches (114 innings), Rabada now owns 1,176 runs at 12.78. He recorded his 2nd fifty besides career-best score.

He also slammed his maiden half-century versus Bangladesh with the other fifty coming against Pakistan.

As per Cricinfo, in 40 home matches (57 innings), Rabada owns 622 runs at 13.82 (50s: 1).

Overall in First-Class cricket, the fiery pacer has scored 1,400 runs from 96 matches (136 innings) at 12-plus. It was his 2nd FC fifty.