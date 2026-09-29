'Don't know why Virat Kohli left Test cricket': Kapil Dev
What's the story
Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev has praised Virat Kohli for his incredible feat of scoring 15,000 ODI runs. Speaking to ANI, the former India captain lauded Kohli's special talent and exceptional batting average. This statement comes after India's successful 296-run chase against West Indies in the first ODI on Sunday. Apart from lauding Kohli, who shattered several records with his ton, Kapil also reflected on the former's decision to leave Test cricket.
Passion
Kohli's passion for the game
"Very few people in this world have an average of more than 60. Hats off to him," said Kapil while speaking to ANI.
Kapil also highlighted Kohli's passion for cricket, saying he doesn't know why the star batter left Test cricket.
However, he believes that whatever decision Kohli has taken, it must be something special to ensure his continued performance at such a high level.
Knock
Kohli's unbeaten 139 against WI
In the series opener against the Windies, Kohli scored an unbeaten 139 off just 88 balls. He hit 10 fours and 9 sixes while striking at 157.95.
In another masterclass in run-chasing, Kohli completed 15,000 ODI runs, joining Sachin Tendulkar in the elite list. However, he became the fastest to this milestone.
Kohli also surpassed Tendulkar in terms of ODI runs at home.
Retirement
Why Kohli retired from Tests
Kohli is now active in only ODIs, having retired from the other two formats.
He retired from T20Is on a high after winning the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. However, his Test retirement surprised many as he was expected to embark on the England tour with Team India.
The 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia marked his last Test.
Although Kohli's consistency had taken a toll, he was reportedly preparing for the England Tests.
Self-belief
Self-belief sets Kohli apart
When asked what sets Kohli apart from other cricketing greats, particularly in the 50-over format, Kapil said it's his self-belief.
"He has the ability, and I think he knows; he believes in himself, and he backs himself," said Kapil.
Notably, Kohli has the most runs in successful ODI run-chases. Most players dream of scoring even 20 ODI tons, and Kohli has 25 alone in chases (winning cause).