Ranji Trophy: KL Rahul returns; Devdutt Padikkal to captain Karnataka

Star Indian batter KL Rahul has been included in Karnataka's squad for their upcoming 2025/26 Ranji Trophy match against Punjab. The match will be played in Mohali from January 29. While Rahul's inclusion is a major boost, the team will be led by Devdutt Padikkal. Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna is also part of the squad, further bolstering their pace attack.

Squad changes Veteran batter Karun Nair ruled out of fixture Meanwhile, veteran batter Karun Nair has been ruled out of the match. This is a major blow to Karnataka's middle-order experience. The match becomes even more important as Group B is currently in a four-way battle for two knockout spots with Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Saurashtra still in contention.

Return Rahul set for red-ball return Rahul is set for his first competitive outing since the Indore ODI against New Zealand in January. His last red-ball match was back in November. Rahul, a versatile batter, has scored 8,527 runs from 116 FC matches at an average of 44.18. His tally includes 23 tons. Rahul, who is now India's mainstay opener, has smashed over 4,000 runs in Test cricket.

