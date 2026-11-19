'Best possible XI': India's batting coach on Siraj, Jadeja exclusions
What's the story
India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, has defended the team's decision to leave out Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja from the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. The move drew criticism after India struggled to contain New Zealand on a grassy surface with an unbroken sixth-wicket partnership of 173 runs. However, Kotak insisted it was "the best possible XI" that management could have picked for this match.
Strategy defense
Nothing wrong with Siraj: Kotak
Kotak stressed that the selection was based on a strategic approach, taking into account the conditions and opposition.
"There is nothing wrong [with Siraj]. I mean I can't see anything wrong," Kotak told reporters after the opening day's play in Wellington.
He also added that "that's the best possible XI the team management thought and that is the one which played [this game]."
Exclusion explanation
Decision not influenced by Siraj's Sri Lanka performance: Kotak
Kotak clarified that Siraj's exclusion wasn't influenced by his performance on the Sri Lanka tour.
"That's the best possible XI the team management thought and that is the one which played [this game]. Sri Lanka, obviously it was different conditions, and Siraj played both the Tests there."
This clarification shows that the decision was more about current match conditions than past performances.
Attack variety
Kotak on selecting Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj
Kotak defended the selection of Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj alongside Prasidh Krishna, saying it provided a good mix to the attack.
He said, "Two seam the ball well, two swing the ball well. And obviously pace is one thing because when you are playing on a wicket which is a little damp, soft to start with."
This statement emphasizes his belief in diversity as an asset in team selection.
Jadeja's exclusion
Four left-handers in NZ lineup influenced Jadeja's exclusion: Kotak
On Jadeja's omission, Kotak said it was because of the presence of four left-handed batsmen in the New Zealand lineup."Because there are four left-handers, an offspinner was picked. Not only the first innings, there's the second innings too. So keeping all that in mind, the decision was made...And he [Washington] can also bat well. Jaddu is obviously an unbelievable all-rounder, he has done so well. But at the time if you feel for this match this is a better combination [you go with it, so] we went with this combination," he said.
Day 1
Wellington Test: Nicholls-Phillips rescue act leads NZ recovery versus India
Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips staged a remarkable recovery for New Zealand on the first day of the opening Test against India at Wellington's Basin Reserve.
The duo put up an unbeaten 173-run partnership after the Kiwis were reduced to a precarious 70/5.
Nicholls scored his 12th Test century while Phillips remained unbeaten on 94 at stumps, helping their team recover.
With 3/52 from 17 overs, Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers.