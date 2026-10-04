India's Kuldeep Yadav receives 'Impact Player of the Series' award
What's the story
Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav has been awarded the 'Impact Player of the Series's title after India's 2-1 ODI series victory over West Indies. Team physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar praised Kuldeep for his consistent performance and significant achievements during the series. The left-arm wrist-spinner was the highest wicket-taker in the three-match series, claiming seven wickets including a four-wicket haul in Thiruvananthapuram.
Milestone
Fastest Indian spinner to 200 ODI wickets
Parmar lauded Kuldeep, who during the series became the fastest Indian spinner to reach the 200-wicket mark in men's ODIs.
Parmar congratulated him on this achievement and said, "The award goes to someone who has consistently performed throughout the series. He has also got 200 wickets in ODI format. So that's another achievement and he is also the highest wicket taker for this series."
Acknowledgment
Kuldeep credits senior players for contributions
Accepting the award, Kuldeep credited senior players like captain Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma for their contributions with the bat.
He also reflected on a preparatory camp in Thiruvananthapuram that helped him find his rhythm before the series.
"This award really means a lot to me because before the start of the series, we had a couple of sessions in Trivandrum," he said in a video posted by BCCI.
Next challenge
Kuldeep to feature in T20I series against West Indies
Kuldeep will next be seen in action when India takes on West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series at Lucknow on Tuesday.
The two teams will then meet for four more matches in Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru on October 9, 11, 14 and 17 respectively.
In 54 T20Is, Kuldeep has claimed 95 scalps for India. He averages 13.74.