Lord's Test: England take commanding 357-run lead over Pakistan
What's the story
England have taken a commanding 357-run lead over Pakistan on the rain-affected third day of the second Test at Lord's. The hosts ended the day with a score of 177-7, thanks to Dan Lawrence's unbeaten half-century. Lawrence scored his fifth Test 50, battling hard to adjust to the uneven bounce on the Lord's pitch. He reached his superb half-ton in just 64 balls, helping England extend their lead significantly.
Weather impact
Rain delays start of play
Intermittent showers delayed the start of play by nearly three-and-a-half hours on Saturday morning.
The delay saw Emilio Gay and Harry Brook finally take to the pitch at 2:20pm (BST).
However, England's batters struggled with the unpredictable bounce of the Lord's wicket.
Just two overs into play, Gay was dismissed by Mohammad Abbas while Brook and Jamie Smith followed suit later on.
Batting woes
England's batting lineup struggles on rain-affected day
England's batting lineup faced a tough time against the uneven bounce of the Lord's pitch.
Gay was dismissed by Abbas while Brook and Jamie Smith followed suit later on.
Gus Atkinson was also trapped lbw by Mohammad Ali, further denting England's innings.
Play was suspended just after 5pm due to rain and later abandoned at 6:32pm (BST) due to bad light conditions.
Information
Key details of Day 3
Harry Brook scored 34 runs for England on Day 3 with Lawrence remaining unscathed on 50 from 66 balls with the help of 2 sixes and six fours. England lost the wickets of Emilio Gay, Brook, Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson. For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas claimed three scalps.
Day 2
England resumed Day 3 on 81/3
England's bowlers had put on a stellar performance on Day 2 of the second Test against Pakistan at Lord's.
The hosts, who resumed their innings on 248/9, managed to end up with 290.
Josh Tongue (30 not out) and Gus Atkinson (45) helped England keep Pakistan at bay.
This was followed by an aggressive bowling display from the English side that dismissed Pakistan for just 110 runs in under 38 overs.
England were 81/3 at stumps and took a 261-run lead.