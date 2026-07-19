Darren Lehmann dismisses England Test coach rumors: Here's why
What's the story
Former Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann has dismissed rumors of him taking over as England's Test coach. The speculation arose after he led Northamptonshire to a record-equalling third T20 Blast title at Edgbaston. Lehmann, who resigned from Australia's head coach position in 2018 after the ball-tampering scandal, is currently Northants's head coach and broadcaster for ABC Radio in Australia during the English winter.
Coaching vacancy
Andy Flower rules himself out of England Test coach race
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is on the lookout for a new head coach after Brendon McCullum was sacked from his Test job.
However, Andy Flower, the early favorite for the role, has ruled himself out of contention.
Despite some speculation linking him to the role, Lehmann isn't believed to be on ECB's shortlist of potential candidates.
Coaching rumors
Lehmann's response to the speculation
When asked about his interest in the role, Lehmann said, "I'm not sure my wife wants me to spend 300 days [a year] away again."
He further added, "I haven't spoken to them, so there's no point worrying about it. For me, if they've got rid of Brendon McCullum, they've already made the decision and got someone behind the scenes."
Coaching contenders
Other potential candidates for England's head coach position
Stephen Fleming, Justin Langer, and Richard Dawson are among the top contenders for the ECB's head coach position.
This comes after Flower confirmed his decision to continue coaching on the franchise circuit.
Fleming recently stepped down as Chennai Super Kings coach and said he would "100% give it some consideration" if approached for the role.