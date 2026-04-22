Chelsea sack Liam Rosenior after 5 successive Premier League defeats

Chelsea FC have parted ways with head coach Liam Rosenior after just 107 days in charge. The decision comes after a disappointing run of form, including five consecutive Premier League defeats without scoring a single goal. Calum McFarlane will take over as interim head coach for the remainder of the season, starting with Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United at Wembley.

Tenure overview Rosenior's appointment and early struggles Rosenior was appointed as a surprise replacement for Enzo Maresca in January. However, his reign has been cut short by seven defeats in the last eight matches. The Chelsea fans have been vocal about their discontent, calling for his dismissal during and after Tuesday's 3-0 loss at Brighton. Rosenior had signed a six-and-a-half-year contract with Chelsea after joining from Strasbourg, which is owned by Chelsea's parent company BlueCo.

Performance analysis Chelsea's dismal goal-scoring record Under Rosenior's management, Chelsea struggled to find the back of the net. The team is currently seventh in the Premier League, seven points behind fifth-placed Liverpool who have a game in hand. This puts their Champions League qualification hopes in jeopardy. Chelsea have not scored in any of their last five league defeats, marking their worst goalless losing streak since 1912.

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Official statement Official statement from Chelsea FC In an official statement, Chelsea FC confirmed the decision to part ways with head coach Liam Rosenior. The club thanked him and his staff for their efforts during their time at the club. "This has not been a decision the club has taken lightly," said Chelsea. "This has not been a decision the club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season."

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Do you know? A look at Rosenior's Chelsea record Rosenior's managed 23 matches, winning 11, losing 10 and drawing 2. His win percentage reads 47.8. Before this, he managed Strasbourg, Hull City and Derby County (interim role).

Discussions Chelsea management was discussing Rosenior's future at club Despite receiving public and private support from the club's hierarchy last week, no such backing was forthcoming on Wednesday, BBC Sport had earlier reported on Wednesday. The report also added that several Chelsea players were said to be unconvinced by Rosenior's coaching style. The club's leadership was believed to be at the training ground on Wednesday discussing Rosenior's future as part of a range of options after the heavy defeat.