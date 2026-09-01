2nd ODI: South Africa's Lizaad Williams floors Australia with three-fer

Williams bowled 7.5 overs and claimed 3/54.

His first wicket was that of Cooper Connolly (10) in the 20th over of Australia's innings.

Meanwhile, the remaining of this two scalps came at the death.

He dismissed half-centurion Xavier Bartlett in the 48th over before winning the contest for his side with the scalp of Josh Hazlewood in the 50th over.