2nd ODI: South Africa's Lizaad Williams floors Australia with three-fer
What's the story
Hosts South Africa claimed a 32-run win against Australia in the second ODI at the Wanderers. South Africa's win helped them seal the series 2-0 with a game to spare. David Miller's career-best 142 and Temba Bavuma's 103 helped them score 365/9. In response, Australia scored 333/10 in 49.5 overs. Lizaad Williams was the pick of the Proteas bowlers with a three-fer.
Scalps
A three-fer for Williams
Williams bowled 7.5 overs and claimed 3/54.
His first wicket was that of Cooper Connolly (10) in the 20th over of Australia's innings.
Meanwhile, the remaining of this two scalps came at the death.
He dismissed half-centurion Xavier Bartlett in the 48th over before winning the contest for his side with the scalp of Josh Hazlewood in the 50th over.
Information
100 wickets in List A cricket for Williams
Playing his 9th ODI, Williams now owns 19 scalps at an average of 23.78. He featured in his maiden ODI against the Aussies. Overall in List A cricket, Williams surpassed 100 scalps. He now has 101 wickets from 73 matches at 28.84, as per Cricinfo.