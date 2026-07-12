Overhaul looms in Team India's support staff? Report
What's the story
The Indian cricket team's coaching staff may soon witness a major overhaul, with one of its members reportedly set to join an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. The Times of India has reported that the support staff member in question is already in talks with a globally recognized IPL team. This development comes amid India's 2-0 series defeat in Ireland and 4-0 in England.
Potential changes
Complete revamp of coaching staff likely
The possible exit of this staff member could pave the way for a complete revamp of the coaching staff. The Times of India report also hints that another support staff member could follow suit and leave in the near future. Gautam Gambhir's support staff, which included Abhishek Nayar (who left in 2025), Ryan ten Doeschate, and Morne Morkel, joined Team India in July 2024. T Dilip is also part of India's coaching team as fielding coach.
Staff contracts
Staff member has 2+1 contract with BCCI
According to the report, the staff member on the verge of leaving has a 2+1 contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). With the two-year term nearing its end, he has reportedly started negotiations with an IPL team. However, it's important to note that his possible departure isn't directly tied to India's recent T20I losses in Ireland and England.
Past achievements
India's recent T20I series defeats raise concerns
With Gambhir at the helm, India lifted two ICC trophies, the Champions Trophy in 2025 and the T20 World Cup in 2026. However, India were also routed 2-0 in the home Test series against South Africa. Now, the unprecedented T20I series defeats to Ireland and England have put the Indian team management under scrutiny. This is particularly concerning with just over a year left for the 2027 ODI World Cup.