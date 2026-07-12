Overhaul looms in Team India's support staff? Report

Past achievements

India's recent T20I series defeats raise concerns

With Gambhir at the helm, India lifted two ICC trophies, the Champions Trophy in 2025 and the T20 World Cup in 2026. However, India were also routed 2-0 in the home Test series against South Africa. Now, the unprecedented T20I series defeats to Ireland and England have put the Indian team management under scrutiny. This is particularly concerning with just over a year left for the 2027 ODI World Cup.