Premier League: Decoding Manchester City's 2026 summer transfer window 

City made headlines with their record-breaking signings, including Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea for a whopping £125m on deadline day.

Earlier in the window, they also roped in Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116m.

City also signed young midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille for £85.6m.

City also got winger Iliman Ndiaye on deadline day from Everton for £65m.

Allan Elias came from Brazilian Palmeiras for £34m.

City also signed players such Jeremy Monga from Leicester City for £10m (loaned to Swansea), Pierce Charles from Sheffield Wednesday for £3m and Geronimo Rulli from Marseille for £1.7m.

As per L'Equipe, Mathys Detourbet arrived from Troyes for £21.4m and was loaned to AS Monaco.