Manchester City win Premier League 2020-21 title: The defining numbers

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on May 12, 2021, 11:06 am
Manchester City won the Premier League 2020-21 title after Leicester City beat Manchester United at Old Trafford. Notably, City have pocketed the title with three league games to spare. This is the second trophy for City this season. They had earlier won the Carabao Cup. Meanwhile, City have now won a fifth Premier League honor. Here are the defining numbers.

This was the hardest one, says Guardiola after title win

City boss Pep Guardiola stated the title win this season was the hardest one. "This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other," said Guardiola. "This was the hardest one. We will always remember this season for the way we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players."

Man City script this Premier League record

Manchester City are the first team in Premier League history to claim the title after being as low as eighth on Christmas Day. As per the official site, only two teams in the competition's history have been at least eight points behind the leaders at this stage and won the league: Arsenal in 1997-98 (13 points), and Manchester United in 1995-96 (10 points).

Champions of England!

