Hobart ODI: Matt Renshaw's all-round exploits go in vain
What's the story
After sealing the opener, Australia suffered back-to-back defeats, thereby losing the three-match ODI series to England 2-1. The final ODI at Bellerive Oval, Hobart, saw England beat the Aussies by 97 runs. Electing to bat, England hammered 328 in 48.3 overs, with Matt Renshaw and Jack Edwards sharing seven wickets. Despite Renshaw's half-century, Australia were bowled out for 231.
Knock
Renshaw steadies the ship
Australia's chase was off to a poor start, with Travis Head falling to Gus Atkinson in the first over.
Sonny Baker bowled the second over, removing Australian captain Mitchell Marsh on the fourth ball.
While Renshaw held his fort, Baker also dismissed Josh Inglis, leaving Australia at 34/3 (7.3 overs).
Renshaw then added a 74-run stand with Alex Carey, which took Australia past 100.
Information
Renshaw departs for 55
England duly controlled Australia's scoring rate, with Liam Dawson dismissing Renshaw in the 24th over. The latter departed for 55 off 70 balls (6 fours). Renshaw earlier took 3/51 in 10 overs with his off-spin.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
For the second successive match, Renshaw's half-century went in vain. He scored a fighting 63 in the last ODI in Adelaide.
Renshaw now has four half-centuries and a ton in the format. In 18 ODIs, the left-handed batter has scored 595 runs at an average of 37.18.
Renshaw also has 12 wickets at 30.25 in the format.