Australia's chase was off to a poor start, with Travis Head falling to Gus Atkinson in the first over.

Sonny Baker bowled the second over, removing Australian captain Mitchell Marsh on the fourth ball.

While Renshaw held his fort, Baker also dismissed Josh Inglis, leaving Australia at 34/3 (7.3 overs).

Renshaw then added a 74-run stand with Alex Carey, which took Australia past 100.