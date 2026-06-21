Brendon McCullum addresses relationship with Ben Stokes after nightclub incident
What's the story
Brendon McCullum, England's head coach, has insisted that the recent nightclub incident involving captain Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson has not affected their professional relationship. The incident occurred during a team curfew breach and resulted in a week-long exile for Stokes. However, McCullum confirmed that Stokes will return as captain for the series decider against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.
Relationship intact
McCullum says England's vision remains unchanged
Responding to questions about the incident's impact on their relationship at a press conference, McCullum said, "I've said all the way along we've worked together intimately for four years. We've achieved some cool things and we've let ourselves down on other things." He emphasized that their motivation and vision for the England cricket team remain unchanged. "Our motivation, our belief and our vision for this side have not wavered. We still want to make the England cricket team the best possible and to have long-term, sustainable success."
Words
'There's a mutual respect in how we operate'
McCullums also said Stokes and himself have robust conversations all the time and there's mutual respect on how the pair operates. "We have robust conversations all the time and I think that's to be expected when you're in positions of leadership," said McCullum. "There's a mutual respect in how we operate and, normally, we're able to navigate through those conversations and maintain a collaborative approach."
Leadership dynamics
McCullum separates the actions from the man
McCullum stressed that as leaders, they set standards and try to adhere to them. He said, "It's really important to separate the actions from the man." The head coach also acknowledged that mistakes happen sometimes but they need to be addressed and moved on from. He added, "I've been very clear and very supportive of Ben, particularly this week. I anticipate we'll be able to work together really well moving forward."
Ongoing inquiry
Investigation into the incident is still ongoing
The investigation into the nightclub incident, which involved a member of England's security staff and a Saracens player, is still ongoing. Despite this, both Stokes and Atkinson were withdrawn from their respective County Championship matches for Durham and Surrey on Sunday morning. This move indicates that both players are likely to return for the third Test at Trent Bridge.
Incident
Stokes, Atkinson violated England's midnight curfew
Stokes and pacer Atkinson were not picked for the second Test of the series after violating England's midnight curfew. This came after their win over New Zealand at Lord's. The pair was involved in a nightclub incident, which also included Saracens Rugby Club player Totoa Auvaa. He allegedly punched an ECB security officer who was with Stokes and Atkinson at the time.
Team strategy
Stokes to lead England in 3rd Test against New Zealand
After losing the second Test by 253 runs, England are desperately looking for reinforcements. Stokes's return will be a major boost for the team. He scored 95 off 118 balls for Durham against Northamptonshire on Saturday. McCullum welcomed Stokes's return to form and confirmed his captaincy in the upcoming match. "Ben will be back and he will be captain," he said, adding that everyone is excited about his return after seeing him perform well with Durham.