Brendon McCullum addresses relationship with Ben Stokes after nightclub incident

Relationship intact

McCullum says England's vision remains unchanged

Responding to questions about the incident's impact on their relationship at a press conference, McCullum said, "I've said all the way along we've worked together intimately for four years. We've achieved some cool things and we've let ourselves down on other things." He emphasized that their motivation and vision for the England cricket team remain unchanged. "Our motivation, our belief and our vision for this side have not wavered. We still want to make the England cricket team the best possible and to have long-term, sustainable success."