Mohammad Ali hopes for 'miracle' in England-Pakistan Lord's Test
What's the story
Pakistan's fast bowler Mohammad Ali has expressed hope for a "miracle" as his team is truns against England. The remark came after a rain-affected third day at Lord's, where Pakistan managed to bowl just under 25 overs and take four wickets. Despite their efforts, England extended their lead to 357 runs. Here are further details.
Batting woes
Ali on bowling better than 1st innings
Ali, who has claimed two wickets in this innings, admitted that the batting damage was done on the previous day.
"The deficit from the first innings was too deep anyway," Ali told reporters.
The bowler stressed that when you're so far behind, your only option is to get opposition wickets as quickly as possible.
He added that they bowled better than in their first innings due to more consistency and better areas.
Bowling challenges
On challenging bowling conditions at Lord's
Ali also spoke about the challenging bowling conditions at Lord's, with cloud cover never easing off and batters unable to build any rhythm due to repeated rain breaks.
He said, "You often get variable bounce at Lords."
The bowler stressed that as a cricketer, you have to be ready for such awkward conditions and should enjoy bowling in these circumstances if your workload and preparation are fine.
Batting struggles
Ali on Pakistan's batting struggles and potential 'miracle'
Pakistan's batting performance has been less than stellar in this series, with a combined score of 417 runs across their three innings.
Ali acknowledged the challenge ahead of them, saying "Miracles do happen in cricket." He added that while it would be a difficult task, it was not impossible.
The bowler emphasized that until the last ball is bowled in cricket, predictions can't be made and it's all about mindset and belief.
Summary
Lord's Test: England take commanding 357-run lead over Pakistan
England claimed a commanding 357-run lead over Pakistan on the rain-affected third day of the second Test at Lord's.
The hosts ended the day with a score of 177-7, thanks to Dan Lawrence's unbeaten half-century. Lawrence scored his fifth Test 50, battling hard to adjust to the uneven bounce on the Lord's pitch.
He reached his superb half-ton in just 64 balls, helping England extend their lead significantly.