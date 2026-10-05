Mayank, Prince are still learning their trade: Morne Morkel

Addressing the media, Morkel acknowledged that both Mayank and Prince are still honing their skills.

He said, "They are both young and are still learning their trade."

"Sometimes the challenge is that you have them for a small window of time and then they go away. Although we keep in touch and stay connected, it is hard to keep your personal touch as a bowling coach on them."

Despite these challenges, Morkel is excited to see how these budding talents perform in this series.