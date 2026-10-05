Mayank, Prince are still learning their trade: Morne Morkel
What's the story
India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has expressed his confidence in young pacers Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav ahead of the five-match T20I series against West Indies. The series starts on Tuesday, with India's bowling attack missing star bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Despite the challenges, Morkel sees this as an opportunity to assess India's bowling progress for the upcoming T20 World Cup and Los Angeles Olympics.
Development focus
Both young and still learning their trade: Morkel
Addressing the media, Morkel acknowledged that both Mayank and Prince are still honing their skills.
He said, "They are both young and are still learning their trade."
"Sometimes the challenge is that you have them for a small window of time and then they go away. Although we keep in touch and stay connected, it is hard to keep your personal touch as a bowling coach on them."
Despite these challenges, Morkel is excited to see how these budding talents perform in this series.
Player profile
Mayank Yadav's journey back to the Indian team
Mayank made his India debut two years ago but has only played five more T20Is due to injuries.
However, he showed a fitter and more rounded version of himself during the T20I series in Zimbabwe in June.
He has also added a slower ball to his arsenal, making him less predictable on the field.
This was evident during this year's IPL when he outsmarted Rohit Sharma with one such delivery.
Rising star
The rise of Prince Yadav
Prince has made a swift entry into the Indian team after an impressive IPL 2026 season.
His ability to swing the ball both ways, surprise batters with short balls, and deliver precise yorkers has impressed many.
A world-class delivery that dismissed Virat Kohli in the IPL also highlighted his effectiveness against top international players.
Since his debut this summer, he has played six T20Is and three ODIs for India.
Coaching challenges
Morkel's thoughts on coaching challenges and player development
Morkel has had little time with both seamers due to the split of support staff and coaching management during concurrent tours.
He emphasized Mayank's pace and attitude as key factors for his return to the Indian team.
"If you look at Mayank, immediately what comes to mind is his pace, his X-factor," Morkel told
Morkel also praised Prince for his journey from being a net bowler in IPL to playing for India, highlighting their fantastic attitudes and hard work as essential qualities in a squad.
Strategy insight
India's quest for more bowling options
Morkel also spoke about India's quest for more bowling options, including Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy.
He said part-time seamers become important in conditions like Lucknow, where boundary sizes are bigger.
He stressed the need to keep these players ready and adapt their roles based on conditions and wicket behavior.
This strategy could help India find potential four-over bowlers in certain situations.