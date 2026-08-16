'Biggest win for Bangladesh in any format': Najmul Hossain Shanto
What's the story
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has dubbed their historic victory over Australia in the first Test as the "biggest so far for Bangladesh in any format." The ninth-ranked Test team stunned the world number one by nine wickets, taking an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series. This was only Bangladesh's third-ever Test match on Australian soil, and they managed to beat a full-strength Australian side by nine wickets.
Team effort
Praise for fast bowlers
Shanto praised his fast bowlers for their stellar performance in the match.
They took all 10 wickets in Australia's first innings, bowling them out for 198 runs.
In the second innings, Mehidy Hasan Miraz's five-wicket haul helped bundle Australia out for 284 runs.
This left Bangladesh with a mere target of 57 runs to chase down and seal victory.
"That [the rise of fast bowlers] is the biggest change in Bangladesh cricket in the Test format," Shanto said.
Key contribution
Tanzid Hasan's crucial century
Opener Tanzid Hasan also played a crucial role in Bangladesh's historic win with his century.
He scored 101 runs in the first innings, helping Bangladesh post an imposing total of 426 and take a 228-run lead over Australia.
This was only Tanzid's second Test appearance since his debut earlier this year against Pakistan at home.
"We all know he has that ability to play Test cricket, and as top-order batsmen we want someone to [make an] impact for the team," added Shanto.
Individual accolade
Mahmud named Player of the Match
Fast bowler Hasan Mahmud was named Player of the Match for his nine-wicket haul, including a six-fer in the first innings.
Shanto emphasized focusing on their process during practice sessions and not worrying about outcomes.
"Our bowlers have done very well, with patience and they followed the process, hitting the line and length," he said after Bangladesh's historic win over Australia.
Milestone
Bangladesh's historic achievement
Before this landmark victory, Bangladesh had played only two Tests in Australia, both of which were held in July 2003 and won by Australia.
This makes Bangladesh's achievement even more remarkable, with only England (2) having claimed their maiden Test victory in Australia in fewer matches than the Tigers.
Pakistan had to wait until their seventh Test to secure their first win Down Under, while India achieved the same in their 12th.