'Biggest win for Bangladesh in any format': Najmul Hossain Shanto

Shanto praised his fast bowlers for their stellar performance in the match.

They took all 10 wickets in Australia's first innings, bowling them out for 198 runs.

In the second innings, Mehidy Hasan Miraz's five-wicket haul helped bundle Australia out for 284 runs.

This left Bangladesh with a mere target of 57 runs to chase down and seal victory.

"That [the rise of fast bowlers] is the biggest change in Bangladesh cricket in the Test format," Shanto said.