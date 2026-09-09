South Africa thrash Namibia in 1st ODI via DLS Method
What's the story
South Africa thrashed Namibia by 99 runs (DLS Method) in the first ODI of the series, played in Windhoek. The match was interrupted by rain twice, but South Africa still managed to post a mammoth total of 348/6. Jordan Hermann made history by becoming only the fifth South African cricketer to score a century on his ODI debut and the second to score 150 runs. In response, Namibia managed 162/8 in 31 overs.
Match highlights
Hermann's spectacular innings and de Zorzi's effort help SA
Hermann's innings was nothing short of spectacular. He shared a massive 190-run second-wicket partnership with Tony de Zorzi, who also scored his third half-century in ODIs.
Despite Namibia's left-arm seamer JJ Smit being their only bowler to concede less than six runs an over, South Africa managed to put up a big score.
Hermann managed 150 runs off 126 balls (4s: 17, 6s: 3).
Meanwhile, De Zorzi scored a crucial 84-ball 72. His knock had 7 fours and a six.
Information
Ruben Trumpelmann claims four-fer for Namibia
Ruben Trumpelmann was the best Namibia bowler. He bagged 4/68 from 10 overs. In 57 matches, the bowler has amassed 87 wickets at 25.31. He claimed his 3rd four-fer in ODIs. Overall in List A cricket, he got to 100 scalps from 70 matches at 28.01.
Chase challenges
Namibia struggle to chase
In response to South Africa's huge total, Namibia struggled.
No batsman could go past Malan Kruger's 34 runs off 60 balls.
The team couldn't form any significant partnerships, with their highest being a mere 51-run opening stand.
South Africa's seamers exploited good lengths and shared four wickets among them, while off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen claimed a career-best 4/28.
Rain interruptions
Rain-affected 2nd innings
Namibia's innings was interrupted by rain twice, with the second interruption coming in the 22nd over.
At that point, they were reeling at 73/3.
When play resumed after an hour and 18 minutes delay, Namibia's target was revised to 301 runs from 38 overs, as per Cricinfo.
They needed a daunting 225 runs in the remaining 16.3 overs but ultimately lost four wickets for just 67 runs while chasing.