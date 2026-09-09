South Africa thrash Namibia in 1st ODI via DLS Method

Hermann's innings was nothing short of spectacular. He shared a massive 190-run second-wicket partnership with Tony de Zorzi, who also scored his third half-century in ODIs.

Despite Namibia's left-arm seamer JJ Smit being their only bowler to concede less than six runs an over, South Africa managed to put up a big score.

Hermann managed 150 runs off 126 balls (4s: 17, 6s: 3).

Meanwhile, De Zorzi scored a crucial 84-ball 72. His knock had 7 fours and a six.