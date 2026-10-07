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Home / News / Sports News / Novak Djokovic eyes huge record of Roger Federer: Check out
Novak Djokovic eyes huge record of Roger Federer: Check out
Djokovic has won 102 ATP titles

Novak Djokovic eyes huge record of Roger Federer: Check out

By Parth Dhall
Oct 07, 2026
05:35 pm
What's the story

Serbian maestro Novak Djokovic once again proved his mettle and longevity after winning the 2026 China Open. The 24-time Grand Slam champion won a record seventh title at the ATP 500 event in Beijing on Tuesday. The final saw Alex de Minaur retire through injury when Djokovic was leading 7-6(3), 0-1. This victory took Djokovic's overall tour-level title count to an impressive 102, just one short of Roger Federer.

Career milestones

Djokovic's impressive trophy cabinet

It is worth noting that Djokovic is the first man to win a tour-level title in 21 consecutive seasons. Rafael Nadal and Federer follow him with 19 and 15 titles, respectively.

Notably, Djokovic won his first title in 2006 (Amersfoort) at 19.

The Serb has 24 Grand Slam titles, the joint-most (men or women). He also has the most ATP Finals titles (7) and Masters 1000 trophies (40).

Information

Will Djokovic surpass Federer? 

Djokovic is among the three players with 100-plus men's singles tour-level titles. With 102 titles, he is only behind Jimmy Connors (109) and Federer (103). The upcoming tournaments could see Djokovic surpassing the Swiss ace.

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Rivalry stats

Djokovic vs Federer: Head-to-head battle

Djokovic versus Federer remains one of the most iconic rivalries in tennis history. Djokovic has a 27-23 lead over Federer in the ATP head-to-head series.

He is the only man to have beaten Federer across all four Grand Slams. Meanwhile, the latter has the same record against Djokovic.

Their rivalry started at the 2006 Monte-Carlo Masters and ended at the 2020 Australian Open.

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China Open

Djokovic unbeaten at China Open

As mentioned, Djokovic recently won his seventh China Open title. He is unbeaten in the tournament, extending his record to an impressive 34-0.

He earlier surpassed Nadal for the best start by a men's singles player at a single event in the Open Era.

Nadal had a stellar run at the French Open, winning 31 successive matches.

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