Novak Djokovic eyes huge record of Roger Federer: Check out

It is worth noting that Djokovic is the first man to win a tour-level title in 21 consecutive seasons. Rafael Nadal and Federer follow him with 19 and 15 titles, respectively.

Notably, Djokovic won his first title in 2006 (Amersfoort) at 19.

The Serb has 24 Grand Slam titles, the joint-most (men or women). He also has the most ATP Finals titles (7) and Masters 1000 trophies (40).