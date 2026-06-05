ENG vs NZ, Lord's Test: Day 1 records 16 wickets

The first Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's has been a bowler's paradise, with a total of 16 wickets falling on the opening day. After being bowled out for just 140 runs, England struck back by leaving New Zealand on 61 runs for six wickets. The day belonged to Kyle Jamieson and Ollie Robinson, who made their Test comebacks after last playing in February 2024.

Bowling prowess New Zealand's 4-man pace attack dismantles England New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to field first, unleashing his four-man pace attack. Jamieson was the standout performer, using extra bounce and seam movement to dismantle England's batting order. Despite a rain interruption that reduced New Zealand's pace attack to three men as Matt Henry sat out with back spasms, the visiting seamers continued to trouble England's batsmen with lateral movement off the pitch.

Match highlights Bazball under the cosh as England struggle early on England's Bazball approach was put to the test as they managed just 24 runs in the first 10 overs. Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell were dismissed leg before wicket by the visiting seamers. Joe Root was also dismissed cheaply, falling for just one run as England struggled at 33/4. Harry Brook took time to get off the mark with a boundary through cover point but survived a dropped catch at backward point on eight runs.

Advertisement

Brook Brook's aggressive knock provides resistance Brook walked in when England were reduced to 33/3 in the 13th over. England were soon reduced to 34/4 and then 55/5. He dominated in a 21-run stand alongside Jamie Smith (1). Brook continued his positive show and shared a 39-run stand alongside Stokes. He managed another 14 runs alongside Gus Atkinson before perishing to pacer Nathan Smith. Notably, Brook was dropped twice during his stay. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra dropped the England batter.

Advertisement

Knock Brook records his 7th fifty-plus score versus New Zealand Brook smashed 10 fours in his knock of 56. Playing his 36th match (61 innings), Brook raced to 3,234 runs at an average of 54.81. He recorded his 16th fifty (100s: 10). Versus New Zealand, Brook has scored 735 runs from six matches (10 innings) at 73.5 (50s: 4, 100s: 3). As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook now has 1,356 runs from 20 matches (32 innings) on home soil at 43.74. He slammed his 10th fifty (100s: 3).

Information Brook shines in his 100th First-Class appearance Brook is making his 100th First-Class appearance. From 163 innings, he now has 6,815 runs at 44-plus. He struck his 35th fifty in FC cricket besides owning 19 tons.

Innings summary England fold for a cheap score Smith's promotion over Stokes backfired as he was dismissed for 1 by Jamieson. Brook counter-attacked but fell soon after, caught by Jamieson off Nathan Smith. Shoaib Bashir and Josh Tongue added some useful runs for the 10th wicket stand before Nathan Smith dismissed Bashir. England eventually folded for 140 runs with Jamieson taking five wickets and Nathan Smith claiming three scalps.

Jamieson Kyle Jamieson floors England with fifer in Lord's Test Jamieson (5/64) claimed his 6th five-wicket haul in Tests. He raced to 85 wickets from 20 matches at a superb 19.30. As per ESPNcricinfo, Jamieson now owns 14 scalps versus England 4 matches at 26.28. He picked his maiden five-wicket haul against England. Jamieson is now the 5th New Zealand bowler with a five-wicket haul versus England at Lord's.

Information Jamieson claims his 12th five-wicket haul in FC cricket Jamieson recorded his 12th five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket. Playing his 53rd match in the longest format (94 innings), he now has 191 wickets at 21-plus. Besides his 12 five-wicket hauls, he owns 7 four-fers.

Bowling brilliance Robinson strikes back with an impressive spell England's response with the ball was equally impressive, led by Robinson. He used the wobble seam to perfection in his very first over. After hitting Conway's inside edge twice, Stokes set attacking fields and soon after, Conway was adjudged LBW. Williamson was beaten first ball before he got an inside edge onto his pad which Gay caught at short leg. Robinson wasn't done though, producing another in-ducker to trap Ravindra in front for a golden duck with ball tracking confirming that it would've clipped the stumps.