1st T20I, New Zealand vs South Africa: Preview and stats

New Zealand will take on South Africa in the first T20I of the five-match series at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Sunday (March 15). Both teams are coming off impressive performances in the recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup. While New Zealand lost to India in the final, South Africa were knocked out in the semi-finals. However, both teams will miss out on several first-choice players for this series. Here is the preview of the opener.

New Zealand Santner to lead the Kiwis Mitchell Santner will lead New Zealand in the first three games, which has a mix of youngsters and experienced players. The batting unit will be led by Devon Conway with Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, and Bevon Jacobs looking to secure their spots in the first-choice team. The bowling attack includes Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, and Ish Sodhi, while all-rounders James Neesham and Cole McConchie add depth to the squad.

South Africa Maharaj South Africa have also rested several senior players to give younger talents a chance in this series. Keshav Maharaj will captain the side and play a key role with the ball. The batting unit includes Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, and Rubin Hermann, while Gerald Coetzee and Ottneil Baartman lead an exciting pace attack with spin options like Maharaj George Linde.

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Match analysis Pitch report and other details The Bay Oval pitch usually provides a balanced contest between bat and ball, with seamers getting some help with the new ball. Teams batting first have had marginally better success at this venue in T20 cricket. As most of the South African players are not familiar with the conditions of the venue, the home team has an edge. Meanwhile, the game will get underway at 11:45am IST.

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H2H South Africa lead the head-to-head record Coming to the head-to-head record between these two teams, the two sides have clashed in 20 T20Is, with South Africa winning 12. The remaining eight games have gone in NZ's favor, as per ESPNcricinfo. The semis of the recent T20 WC saw NZ beat SA for the first time across six meetings in the tournament. At home, New Zealand have won just one of their four T20Is against the African team.

XIs Here are the predicted XIs New Zealand Predicted XI: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi. South Africa Predicted XI: Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Rubin Hermann (wk), Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Andile Simelane, Keshav Maharaj (c), Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen.