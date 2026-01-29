Saim Ayub stars as Pakistan beat Australia in 1st T20I

Pakistan defeated Australia by 22 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. This victory was largely due to an all-round performance from Saim Ayub, who scored a quickfire 40 off just 22 balls and later took two wickets for 29 runs from 4 overs. The win gives Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the series.

Match highlights Pakistan's batting performance and Australia's response Pakistan, after winning the toss, opted to bat first. Despite a tough start with Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam struggling for runs, Usman Khan's contribution helped Pakistan post a total of 168/8 in their allotted overs. Adam Zampa was the star for Australia with four wickets, while Xavier Bartlett chipped in with two scalps of his own.t Australia managed 146/8 in their 20 overs.

Bowling prowess Australia's batting innings and Pakistan's bowling attack In response, Australia managed to score only 146 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs. Spinner Ayub was one of the stars with the ball for Pakistan, picking up two wickets. Ayub's all-round display earned him the Player of the Match award. The Australian innings was marred by run-outs, including Matt Renshaw's, which proved crucial in the match's outcome. Xavier Bartlett scored an unbeaten 34.

Zampa Zampa claims four-fer versus Pakistan, completes 400 T20 wickets Zampa was superb and took 4/24 from his 4 overs. Playing his 321st match in the 20-over format, Zampa now owns 400 scalps from 315 innings at 21.33. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 4th four-fer. He also owns three five-wicket hauls. As many as 138 of Zampa's T20 scalps have come for Australia in T20Is. He recorded his 3rd T20I four-fer (5w: 1). Zampa averages 20.8 from 109 matches for the Aussies.

Information Zampa dismisses Babar Azam for 4th time in T20Is Babar got a start and was batting on 24 when Zampa got him. Babar scored a 20-ball 24 for Pakistan after coming to bat in at number four. Zampa has now dismissed Babar on 4 occasions in T20Is from 9 innings. Zampa has conceded 78 runs off 77 balls, bowling 21 dot balls.

PAK Key numbers for PAK duo Ayub and Agha Ayub's 40 had two sixes and three fours (SR: 181.82). He has now raced to 1,149 runs from 59 matches at 21.27. Overall in the 20-over format, he has amassed 3,190 runs from 135 games (133 innings) at 24.92. Salman Agha scored 39 runs off 27 balls. He smashed one four and 4 sixes. In 43 matches, he owns 775 runs for Pakistan at 24.21.

AUS Keu numbers for Green and Head Cameron Green scored 36 runs off 31 balls. He hit three fours and a six. In 22 matches, he has scored 557 runs for Australia at 32.76. Travis Head managed a 13-ball 23. He smoked 2 fours and 2 sixes. Head now owns 1,220 runs from 48 matches at 29.04. Overall in the 20-over format, he has got to 4,437 runs from 169 matches at 30.39.