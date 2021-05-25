Home / News / Sports News / City boss Pep Guardiola named LMA Manager of the Year
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been named the League Managers' Association (LMA) Manager of the Year. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager led Man City to a third Premier League title in four seasons, 12 points clear of second-placed Manchester United. Recently, he had also won the fourth consecutive League Cup with Man City. Here are further details.

Guardiola tops poll ahead of other esteemed managers

Guardiola topped a poll ahead of Leeds' Marcelo Bielsa, Norwich City's Daniel Farke, Chelsea women's Emma Hayes, West Ham's David Moyes, and Leicester's Brendan Rodgers. Bielsa helped promoted outfit Leeds finish ninth in the EPL. Moyes guided West Ham to Europe and Rodgers saw Leicester win the FA Cup. Chelsea Women won the WSL, whereas, Farke steered Championship winners Norwich back to the EPL.

Delighted Guardiola says it's a special trophy to win

A delighted Guardiola said it's a special trophy for him. "I am delighted to win the LMA Manager of the year award for the second time," said Guardiola. "It is, for me, such a special trophy to win because it is voted for by my fellow managers. An award like this is only possible though if a manager is surrounded by top professionals."

Guardiola thanks his players and staff

Guardiola thanked his players for the dedication and professionalism in a challenging season. The 50-year-old also said his staff members deserve the highest praise. "And my staff are also deserving of the highest praise. I am so lucky to have a team of people who give everything they have every single day to make sure Manchester City are the best we can be."

Guardiola will now focus on the Champions League

Guardiola had previously won the award for City's record-breaking 2017-18 campaign when they became the first team in English top-flight history to reach 100 points in a single season. Since joining City in 2016, Guardiola has helped them win 10 trophies so far. He can bring more success as City have reached the Champions League final for the first time in their history.

