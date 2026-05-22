Manchester City announce Pep Guardiola's departure at season end

Manchester City have confirmed that their manager, Pep Guardiola , will be leaving the club at the end of the season. The announcement comes as a surprise as Guardiola still has a year left on his contract. His last match in charge will be against Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Enzo Maresca, former Chelsea manager and Guardiola's assistant at City, is likely to take over.

Departure reflections Guardiola thanks players, staff and fans Guardiola, who has been with City for a decade, has won 17 major trophies during his tenure. This includes the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season. He expressed gratitude to his "exceptional" players and said they were leaving behind a legacy. "You don't know it yet, but you are leaving a legacy," Guardiola said. The manager also spoke about Manchester's industrial history and how it shaped him and his teams.

Title loss City lost Premier League title to Arsenal Guardiola's exit comes just days after Manchester City lost the 2025-26 Premier League title to Arsenal. A draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday saw the Gunners crowned champions for the first time in 22 years. Despite this setback, Khaldoon al-Mubarak, City's chairman, praised Guardiola's legacy and his relentless pursuit of success. "Somehow, Pep always found new energy and pushed on," he said.

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Twitter Post Guardiola! Pep Guardiola to step down after incredible decade as City Manager 🩵



🔗 https://t.co/u84AZYY23t pic.twitter.com/QYTPARaprO — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2026

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2025-26 2 trophies for Guardiola in 2025-26 season with City Guardiola added a 20th trophy to his collection at City, who overcame Chelsea to win the 2025-26 FA Cup on May 16. Back in March, Guardiola helped his side win the prestigious Carabao Cup with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at the iconic Wembley Stadium. It was his 5th League Cup honor City's manager—an English football record.