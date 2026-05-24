Premier League 2025-26: Here are the individual award winners

The Premier League 2025-26 season came to an end on May 24, Sunday. Bruno Fernandes , who was adjudged Player of the Season, also won the award for most assists. Erling Haaland and David Raya scooped up other big individual prizes too. Over the 38-game season, several individual players stood tall for their respective sides. We look at the award winners of this season.

Haaland Erling Haaland wins Premier League Golden Boot award Guardiola left out Haaland from the final matchday squad against Aston Villa. City, who finished 2nd, saw Haaland win the Premier League Golden Boot award. The star striker finished his campaign with 27 goals from 35 appearances. He also made 8 assists. Notably, Haaland won his 3rd Golden Boot award, having won the same earlier in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Fernandes Bruno Fernandes bags Premier League Golden Playmaker prize The Premier League Golden Playmaker prize is awarded to the player with the most assists in a top-flight season. Since the award debuted in 2017-18, there has now been six different winners. Kevin De Bruyne (three), Mohamed Salah (two), Eden Hazard, Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins won the award before Manchester United skipper Fernandes, who finished with a record-breaking 21 assists.

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Best player Fernandes also wins Premier League Player of the Season award Fernandes was awarded the Premier League Player of the Season. The 31-year-old midfielder finished his season with 9 goals and 21 assists. In Matchweek 38, Fernandes surpassed Thierry Henry and De Bruyne's record for most assists in a single campaign. Fernandes won his first Player of the Season award, making him the first Manchester United player to win it since Nemanja Vidic in 2010-11.

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Raya David Raya wins Premier League Golden Glove prize Arsenal goalkeeper Raya kept a total of 19 clean sheets this season and won the Premier League Golden Glove prize. The Spaniard made 37 appearances for champions Arsenal in 2025-26. Notably, he was left out of the squad in Matchweek 38 against Crystal Palace. Raya recorded his best-ever campaign at this level. It was Raya's third successive Golden Glove award.