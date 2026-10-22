Afghanistan face Zimbabwe in ODI Tri-Series final: Preview and stats

The final could hinge on Afghanistan's Rashid Khan bowling his two spells, regardless of whether they bat or bowl first.

He has taken four wickets each in the two round-robin matches.

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza will be key to stopping Rashid. He has faced him most among Zimbabwe batters.

As per Cricinfo, Raza has been dismissed by Rashid seven times across 14 innings.

Raza has scored 109 runs from 160 balls and averages 15.57.