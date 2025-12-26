Presenting Paris Saint-Germain's six trophy wins in 2025 calendar year

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) enjoyed a stellar 2025 calendar year, winning six trophies and leaving an indelible mark on football history. The team, known as Les Rouge et Bleu, displayed their dominance across France and Europe with some spectacular performances. The year was filled with memorable moments and victories that will be remembered by fans for years to come. As we enter 2026 in a few days time, we decode PSG's achievements in 2025.

First victory PSG's 1st trophy: Trophee des Champions PSG kicked off their trophy haul for the year by winning the Trophee des Champions on January 5, 2025. The match, held at Stadium 974 in Doha, saw a tense battle between PSG and AS Monaco. It was Ousmane Dembele who scored the lone goal of the match, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory for his team and marking their first major triumph of the season.

League triumph PSG's Ligue 1 title secured On April 5, PSG were assured of their 13th French Ligue 1 title with a convincing 1-0 win over SCO Angers at Parc des Princes. Desire Doue's goal capped off a season of consistency and dominance. A few weeks later, on May 17, the Parisians officially lifted the trophy in front of their home crowd. PSG went on to finish the season with 84 points from 34 matches. They secured 26 wins, 6 draws and 2 defeats.

Cup triumph PSG's Coupe de France victory On May 24, PSG won their 16th Coupe de France honor with a convincing 3-0 win over Stade de Reims at Stade de France. Bradley Barcola scored twice while Achraf Hakimi added another to seal the deal for Les Rouge et Bleu. The match was a display of PSG's dominance and skill, adding another trophy to their already impressive cabinet.

European glory PSG's Champions League triumph On May 31, at Allianz Arena in Munich, PSG achieved their greatest European success. They faced Inter Milan and put on a brilliant team performance to win 5-0. The historic victory gave the French capital club its first-ever Champions League title after a perfectly controlled final against an Inter side overwhelmed by their intensity and passion. With this win, PSG completed a historic treble, comprising Champions League, Coupe de France and Ligue 1 honors.

Super Cup win PSG's European Super Cup victory On August 13, PSG faced Tottenham in Udine, the reigning Europa League winners. Despite trailing by two goals, Les Rouge et Bleu showed their mental strength and equalized late through Lee Kang-In (85') and Goncalo Ramos (90'+3). After a thrilling draw, the Parisians triumphed on penalties (4-3), becoming the first French club to win the European Super Cup in history.

Global triumph PSG's Intercontinental Cup victory The final chapter of PSG's exceptional year came with the Intercontinental Cup final against Brazilian club Flamengo on December 17. The match was a tough and evenly fought contest that ended in a draw after regulation time. However, Matvey Safonov emerged as the hero in the penalty shootout, helping secure a historic victory for his team. This made Paris Saint-Germain the first French club to win this trophy!

Do you know? PSG missed out on 7 titles in 2025: Here's how Chelsea FC were crowned the FIFA Club World Cup champions after a stunning 3-0 victory over PSG in New Jersey. Cole Palmer was the star of the show, scoring two goals and providing an assist to Joao Pedro for another.