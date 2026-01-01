Ravichandran Ashwin predicts 'slow death' of ODI cricket: Here's why

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed concerns over the future of One Day International (ODI) cricket after the 2027 World Cup. He believes that the format is losing its relevance due to the rise of T20 leagues and an "overkill" of cricket caused by ICC's annual marquee events. Ashwin made these remarks on his Hindi YouTube channel, _Ash Ki Baat_.

Format relevance Ashwin questions ODI's place in cricketing landscape Ashwin questioned the future of ODI cricket, expressing concerns about its diminishing relevance in today's cricketing landscape. He said, "I am not sure about the future of ODI [cricket] after the 2027 World Cup. I am a little worried about it." The former spinner also noted that while he follows domestic tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy, it's not as closely as he did with others earlier.

Star influence Ashwin emphasizes star power in cricket Ashwin stressed on the importance of stars in making a game popular. He cited the recent crowd turnout for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's appearances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as proof. Ashwin said, "Sport is always bigger than individuals, but at times these players need to come back to make the game relevant."

Batting evolution Ashwin critiques changing ODI batting style Ashwin also talked about how the batting style in ODIs has changed over time. He said, "One-day cricket, once upon a time, was an amazing format because it gave a player like MS Dhoni who (would) take singles for 10-15 overs before he went berserk at the end." Ashwin added that players like Dhoni are hard to find today due to changes in rules and fielding restrictions.

Scheduling concerns Ashwin urges ICC to reconsider World Cup scheduling Ashwin has also urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to rethink its scheduling, saying revenue generation is the main reason for an ICC event almost every year. He said, "The ODI format has become redundant, and to top it, the ICC needs to see how they are conducting these World Cups." Ashwin compared cricket's approach with FIFA's four-year gap between World Cups.