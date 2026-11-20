Rabada, who was the Player of the Match for his eight wickets at a career-best 72, expressed his desire to see more fans in attendance.

He explained that "the crowd creates more of a vibe" and without it, matches can feel like domestic four-day games.

"We know that there's still a lot on the line and a lot to play for. It was really hard to get the energy right up and I don't think it's something that we could have controlled," Rabada said at the post-match presentation.