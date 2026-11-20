Kagiso Rabada urges SA fans to turn up in stadiums
What's the story
South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has called on cricket fans to rally behind the national team during their busy summer schedule. The appeal comes after a disappointing turnout at the Wanderers Stadium for the recent Test match against Bangladesh. Despite South Africa's comfortable nine-wicket victory, the crowd attendance was far from satisfactory, with the rest of the match played out to around 2,000 people a day.
Fan impact
The crowd creates more of a vibe: Rabada
Rabada, who was the Player of the Match for his eight wickets at a career-best 72, expressed his desire to see more fans in attendance.
He explained that "the crowd creates more of a vibe" and without it, matches can feel like domestic four-day games.
"We know that there's still a lot on the line and a lot to play for. It was really hard to get the energy right up and I don't think it's something that we could have controlled," Rabada said at the post-match presentation.
Match dynamics
Despite low crowd energy, Rabada put up an impressive performance
Despite the lack of crowd energy, Rabada put up an impressive performance in the second innings.
He bowled a particularly aggressive delivery to Towhid Hridoy that was top-edged to wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton.
His celebration after taking the wicket was a chainsaw gesture and a loud scream, showing his determination to break open Bangladesh's second innings.
Match fatigue
It's been tough for South Africa, admits Rabada
Rabada admitted that it has been tough for South Africa, not because of Bangladesh but due to the amount of cricket they've played.
After a long gap without home Tests, South Africa played four Tests in six weeks, all going to a fifth day.
"To be honest, it was quite tough. Not because of Bangladesh, but because of the amount of cricket that we played," he said.
Player focus
Rabada reveals his plans for upcoming matches
Rabada, who finds batting incredibly hard, said he prioritizes his bowling as he wants to win games with it.
He admitted that batting often takes a backseat, but when the game's on the line, that's when he tries to apply himself.
The fast bowler also revealed his plans for the upcoming matches and how they plan to keep things simple without piling anything on.
"There's never a time where we don't believe that we can do something. Guys are willing to put their hands up for the team and someone always comes through." he said.